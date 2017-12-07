Friday, 8 December 2017

ČSÚ: Retail revenues in October up 6.3% on the year

CIA News |
7 December 2017

In October 2017, retail revenues in the Czech Republic, after adjustment for calendar influences, were 3.9% higher on the year. Revenues were higher from vehicle fuels (6.1%), non-food items (5.1%) and food items (1.8%).

Unadjusted retail revenues were 6.3% higher on the year. Revenues were 1.6% higher on the month. They were lower from food and non-food items (1.3% each) and vehicle fuels (0.6%). These figures stem from the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).