ČSÚ: Retail revenues in October up 6.3% on the year
In October 2017, retail revenues in the Czech Republic, after adjustment for calendar influences, were 3.9% higher on the year. Revenues were higher from vehicle fuels (6.1%), non-food items (5.1%) and food items (1.8%).
Unadjusted retail revenues were 6.3% higher on the year. Revenues were 1.6% higher on the month. They were lower from food and non-food items (1.3% each) and vehicle fuels (0.6%). These figures stem from the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).
