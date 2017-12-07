Czech soldiers to take part in 142 exercises abroad next year
Prague, Dec 6 (CTK) - The Czech military will take part in 142 exercises abroad next year, compared with 113 planned for 2017, and 69 exercises will be held in the Czech Republic, Jakub Fajnor, from the Defence Ministry's press department, has told CTK.
"The priority goal of Czech soldiers' exercises with foreign partners in 2018 is to check and raise the level of the preparedness of Czech military forces for the country's defence in coordination with allies," Fajnor said.
The exercises are also be a preparation for armies' joint performance in operations and rapid reaction forces of international organisations, he said.
The plan includes four exercises of foreign armies in the Czech Republic, in which the Czech military will not participate.
They will be an exercise of Belgian units in the Hradiste military training grounds, west Bohemia, and exercises of Austrian and Dutch units in the Brezina training ground, north Moravia. In all these cases, the costs will be covered by the countries involved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!
Prague Expats Guide - Prague.TV, your online English language city magazine - Living Like A Local! Want to know whats going on in your town? Need local information, news and more? - Prague.TV, Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.