EUC acquires Pardubice-based Mamologie
Medical group EUC has acquired Pardubice-based firm MAMOLOGIE, which checks 5,000 clients p.a. The company provides diagnostics and potential future surgeries and therapies for women in coordination with the accredited mammodiagnostic centre.
The group has currently mammography centres in 11 locations in the Czech Republic – Bílina, Brno, two in České Budějovice, Kladno, Liberec, Olomouc, Ostrava, Pardubice, Ústí nad Labem and Zlín. The centres check 130,000 women p.a.
