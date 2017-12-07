Fire of warehouses in Prague causes 50-million-crown damage
Prague, Dec 6 (CTK) - A fire of storage facilities in Prague's Vinoř neighbourhood Tuesday night, due to which the highest degree of alert was declared, caused damage of 50 million crowns, according to the first estimates, firefighters say in their daily report on serious fires released on Wednesday.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
The investigation will be complicated and might last for up to one month, fire corps spokesman Martin Kavka said.
The fire has already been extinguished. Only one reserve firefighters' unit stays on the spot to seek possible hidden fire centres.
Two storage halls with packaging material caught fire around 19:00 on Tuesday evening. Pressure bottles were exploding inside.
Some 30 units of both professional and voluntary firefighters helped extinguish the fire. The highest alert was declared due to its extent.
One firefighter was injured and two police officers breathed in smoke during the accident. They were hospitalised.
On Tuesday night, the police also closed the main street near the fire and bus lines were derouted elsewhere. The operation on the road resumed in early morning hours.
