Friday, 8 December 2017

Fond Accolade gets CZK 1.25bn from investors in 2017

CIA News |
7 December 2017

In 2017, investors invested CZK 1.25bn through Fond Accolade in rental buildings for light industry, e-commerce and logistics. The fund used the investments to purchase six industrial real-estate items in Cheb and Hořovice and in Szczecin and Lublin in Poland.

The fund now owns 15 rental industrial buildings in the Czech Republic and Poland, and the purchase of an additional four is underway. After these transactions are complete, the portfolio will include a leasable area of more than 340,000 m2 worth CZK 5.7bn.

One-third of the area is leased by e-shops, 30% by production companies and 20% by logistics firms. Accolade’s total net assets value is CZK 2.3bn.