Saturday, 9 December 2017

Espira to invest CZK 800m into cos. in central Europe

CIA News |
8 December 2017

On December 1, 2017 ESPIRA Investments (ESPIRA) opened its first growth capital fund for Central Europe, ESPIRA Fund I. ESPIRA aims to invest funds totaling CZK 800m into already established companies active in traditional sectors, including consumer goods, production and services.

The fund targets profitable companies with revenues starting at CZK 60m and an open business model. The planned investments per company total EUR 1 to 3m. One of the fund’s characteristics is targeting companies that have diverse management in which men and women are represented.