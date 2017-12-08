HKČR: Total of 47% of firms plan to pay out 13th wages
A total of 47% of firms plan to pay out a 13th wage or a reward in a similar amount to their employees this year. The Chamber of Commerce of the Czech Republic (HKČR) estimates that an average reward would reach CZK 30,000 (range of CZK 15,000 – CZK 35,000).
Benefits were provided by two fifths of firms (39%) one year ago. The rewards will be paid in the segment of construction (61%) and manufacturing industry (54%). HKČR expects that the nominal growth in wages including seasonal rewards and 13th wages will reach 7.4%. The growth will likely total 8.6% in 2018.
