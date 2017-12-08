Ljunghall will build a new foundry
Company Ljunghall in the Czech Republic (LJCZ) will build a new foundry for machines with a closing force of up to 3,000 tons. It should be completed in 2019. Managing Director Martin Sladkovský told ČIANEWS that the foundry will have four to six casting machines (depending on their size), which can cast parts weighing up to roughly 25 kg.
M. Sladkovský also said that LJCZ will build further machining halls in connection with the new foundry and existing new projects, which will commence starting in 2018. The company’s plan is to increase turnover, which should grow to more than CZK 1bn by 2020, from the current roughly CZK 750m. The number of employees should also increase from the current 300 to roughly 400.
