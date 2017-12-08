LN: Biggest Czech cybersex case to be tried by court soon
Prague, Dec 7 (CTK) - The case of probably the biggest cybersex abuse in the Czech Republic involving a 22-year-old man who is facing charges of having sexually abused 163 girls online may be soon dealt with in court, daily Lidove noviny (LN) wrote on Thursday.
The young man never harmed anyone physically as everything took place by means of the Internet, LN writes.
He forced his victims to shoot porn for him. He is facing criminal charges on seven counts.
He was harassing young girls for several years, having contacted the first in 2009, when he was still a teenager, LN says.
In a very sophisticated way, he made them send him their intimate photos. When he succeeded, he started blackmailing them into creating porn videos for him. As a rule, the girls' parents had no idea about the ordeal suffered by their offspring, LN writes.
"The man is facing charges of sexual coercion, dissemination of pornography, production and other use of pornography, sexual abuse, establishment of illegal contacts with a child and threatening a child's education," state attorney Lenka Letackova told the paper.
If convicted, the man can be sent up to 12 years in prison.
The man had a simple method. Using a number of fictitious profiles on social networks, he contacted the young girls. He targeted both young and underage girls, including a seven-year-old girl, LN writes.
Most often, he pretended to be a girl, too. Under the pretext that he wanted to clear up the girls' sexual orientation, he made the victims send him their intimate photos, it adds.
He managed to convince the girls that the photos will help him in this, LN writes.
After getting the photos, he changed his role. Threatening them to publish the photos, he was dictating to them what he wanted to see, forcing them to make real pornography.
The police came across the case at the end of 2015, when they were addressed by the parents of one of the victims.
In the months to come, the police were uncovering the world of an extremely deranged perpetrator with droves of victims, LN writes.
Although there is no central statistics, the case is the biggest of its kind in the Czech Republic, a senior police officer has told the paper.
Last September, the police accused the man of the crime, but one day later he escaped. In October, he was found in Slovakia, which extradited him to the Czech authorities in November, LN writes.
The trial will start at the Regional Court in Usti nad Labem, north Bohemia, next week.
"I have never seen so many attacks in the sexual sphere," judge Jiri Bednar, who is in charge of the case, is quoted as saying.
He said he did not presume any problems might arise in the case itself.
"The perpetrator has largely made a confession. The affair is clearly proven by the evidence found in his computer," Bednar said.
