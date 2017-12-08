MEP starts highlighting unfulfilled promises of Zeman
Prague, Dec 7 (CTK) - European Parliament Vice-President Pavel Telicka (for Czech ANO) has launched an initiative on social networks to highlight unfulfilled promises of Czech President Milos Zeman and show that Zeman should not be re-elected for another term in January, Telicka wrote on his website on Thursday.
Telicka mentioned a statement Zeman made shortly after his election as president in early 2013, when he said politicians' failure to fulfil their promises is one of the reasons behind the destruction of politics in the Czech Republic.
"I agree with President Zeman exceptionally and gladly. Voters really have the right to know that a politician, whom they elected based on his promises, does not fulfil what he pledged to do," Telicka said.
He wrote he wants to highlight the promises that Zeman breached now that the direct presidential election has drawn nearer.
As the first such breached promise, he mentioned Zeman's vow this spring that he would not conduct a campaign ahead of the presidential election.
"Although Zeman promised not to conduct a campaign..., the streets are starting to be filled with billboards featuring his portrait along with the 'Zeman Again 2018' slogan," Telicka wrote.
He called on others to join his highlighting the breached promises of Zeman.
"I don't prevent anybody from joining my effort, use the graphic instruments and share the entries I will post on my website in the days to come, or only consider whether the Czech Republic deserves a better president than Milos Zeman. It is beyond any doubts now that he, too, has been contributing to the destruction of Czech politics," Telicka wrote.
Earlier this year, Telicka fell out with the ANO movement whose foreign affairs expert he used to be. As a reason, he cited a rising gap between his views and those of ANO chairman and current prime minister-designate Andrej Babis, not only on European politics but also on Zeman.
On Thursday, Telicka criticised ANO for neither having fielded its own presidential candidate to run against Zeman, nor choosing any of the nine running candidates to support.
Some time ago, Telicka said any constructive party should call on its voters not to vote for Zeman.
Babis's ANO comfortably won the October general election and Babis has formed a minority government which is to be appointed by Zeman next week.
Babis and Zeman have repeatedly dismissed speculations about their alliance pact.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Bejzment Prague - Back to the roots
Bejzment Prague - Back to the roots (What's Up Prague Special) Eli checked on their new menu ... so, its now up to you to do the same :) - Prague.TV, Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.