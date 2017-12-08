Náprstek Museum opens exhibition on Native Americans
Prague, Dec 7 (CTK) - An exhibition entitled Indians, which opens in the Naprstek Museum in Prague on Friday, will display 1,200 items documenting the cultures of Native Americans from both Southern and Northern America, museum director Eva Dittertova told reporters on Thursday.
Apart from the museum's own collection, 500 items from private collections will be displayed, Dittertova said.
"The visitors of Naprstek Museum will enter the Great Plains of Northern America and then they will move to a part of Southern America. We have staged the exhibition in this way, because we have borrowed collections connected with these territories," Dittertova said.
The objects on display will include items obtained by Czech explorers and travellers, large-size photos, authentic documentation and sound recordings.
The exhibition will feature objects from the unique collection of Vojta Naprstek (1826-1894), a traveller and the museum's founder, which contains Dakota Indians' objects from Minnesota acquired around the half of the 19th century.
Information panels throughout the exhibition provide information about the everyday life of the Indians, disproving some common myths as well.
The popular theme of Indians is returning to the museum after four years. The previous exhibition was devoted to the romantic world of Karl May novels.
The Naprstek Museum's collections enumerate approximately 20,000 items of Native Americans. More information can be found at www.nm.cz.
A reconstruction of the museum is incorporated in the Czech Republic's state cultural policy for 2015-2020. It should enable the museum to present its collections in new permanent exhibitions.
