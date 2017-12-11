Tuesday, 12 December 2017

ČEZ is buying 100% stake in Polish firm Metrolog

Czech utility ČEZ is buying 100% stake in Polish company Metrolog. The engineering company has 160 employees and focuses on long-term basis on complex decentralised electricity and heat production.

The portfolio includes e.g. the construction of cooling sources, water treatment plant and industrial automation system solution. Annual revenues in the last five years averaged PLN 70m.

The transaction is subject to approval by the Polish Office for the Protection of Competition and Consumers. The acquisition is scheduled to be completed in early 2018.