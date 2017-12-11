ČEZ is buying 100% stake in Polish firm Metrolog
Czech utility ČEZ is buying 100% stake in Polish company Metrolog. The engineering company has 160 employees and focuses on long-term basis on complex decentralised electricity and heat production.
The portfolio includes e.g. the construction of cooling sources, water treatment plant and industrial automation system solution. Annual revenues in the last five years averaged PLN 70m.
The transaction is subject to approval by the Polish Office for the Protection of Competition and Consumers. The acquisition is scheduled to be completed in early 2018.
- Login to post comments
Prague Christmas Markets (What's Up Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #47 (11.12.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.