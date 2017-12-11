Augustin to head Government Office
Prague, Dec 8 (CTK) - The new head of the Czech Government Office under the forthcoming government of Andrej Babis (ANO) will be Radek Augustin, current director of the Czech Presidential Office's analytical department, Babis told Lidovky.cz server on Friday.
Augustin headed the Government Office once in the past, under the caretaker cabinet of Jiri Rusnok in 2013-14.
Babis, whom President Milos Zeman appointed as prime minister-designate on Wednesday, said his cabinet will hold its first meeting immediately after its naming on December 13.
At the first meeting, it will fill some posts such as the head of the Government Office and the government spokesperson, Babis said.
Augustin was a member of the Social Democratic Party (CSSD) for 12 years. In 2010, he was among the founding members of the Party of Citizens' Rights (SPO) that is linked to President Zeman.
He became the Government Office head under the Rusnok cabinet which Zeman appointed in mid-2013 in spite of parliament's disagreement with it.
The cabinet of Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD), appointed in early 2014, filled the post with Pavel Dvorak, while Augustin took up his job in the Presidential Office.
