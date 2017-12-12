Candidate for health min. against fines over e-prescription
Lany, Central Bohemia, Dec 10 (CTK) - Doctors should not be punished for violating the duty to release e-prescriptions in the first year if the system is not postponed, Adam Vojtech (ANO), proposed for the post of Czech health minister, told President Milos Zeman on Sunday.
Zeman has regular meetings with all candidates for ministers proposed by new prime minister Andrej Babis (ANO).
Vojtech said the meeting was professional and positive.
He said they had agreed on basic affairs.
Vojtech said while in office, as the first thing he wanted to deal with system of compulsory e-prescriptions, which is to replace voluntary e-prescriptions as of January 1, 2018.
"If we do not manage to postpone the duty by one year, the one-year period without any punishment should solve the affair," Vojtech said.
He said since the civil service had been unable to prepare the system, doctors should not bear the impact.
Vojtech said he also wanted to deal with the payment of health preparations from the public health insurance.
He also said he would like to focus on the measurement of the quality of hospitals so that patients know where the treatment was good.
Lack of health personnel was also on the agenda of the meeting, Vojtech said.
He added that it was right to deal with the problem by rising the salaries of nurses both in the health and social care spheres.
Zeman also received the candidate for the post of industry and trade minister, Tomas Huner.
Huner said they had spoken about about energy, the use of lithium and the necessity to digitise the industry and energy sectors.
After the meeting, Huner told journalists he would also focus on the removal of environmental damage and on the use of raw materials.
