Czech film wins main prize at outdoor films festival
Prague, Dec 9 (CTK) - The Czech film Choose your wave by director Martin Smekal won the main prize at the 15th international festival of outdoor films on Saturday.
The 56-minute documentary describes the surfing and its most known Czech representatives.
The wandering contest started in Ostrava, north Moravia, in late September, having offered 128 films from 27 countries to film fans.
The prize for life-long work and exceptional sports performances was given to Franco Nones, the winner of the 30 kilometre cross-country race at the 1968 Olympics in 1968.
The organisers gave another prize for life-long work to Otto Krajnar, a world champion of the seniors and the oldest veteran of downhill skiing. At 92 years, he still takes part in the races.
The category of extreme sports films was won by the Austrian White Maze and the category of mountain climbing films by the Slovak Freedom Under Burden.
The category of adventurous water sport films was won by the Canadian documentary.
This year, the festival visited 54 places in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, festival director Jiri Kracalik said.
