Freedom and Direct Democracy indirectly supports Zeman's bid
Prague, Dec 9 (CTK) - The Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) praised the work of President Milos Zeman as president at its conference, but it did not express direct support to him in the January presidential race on Saturday.
The SPD passed a resolution saying the post of president should be held by a man who would support direct democracy, would fight against migration and Islamisation and would advocate national interests even after the January presidential election, SPD leader Tomio Okamura said.
Zeman delivered a speech at the conference. He did not ask for direct support, but he praised the party several times in it.
He said he could name ten points on which he and the SPD agreed.
"Although we differ in some questions, as a whole, we consider the results of President Milos Zeman's work as a confirmation of the rightfulness of the principle of direct election of the Czech Republic's president," the resolution said.
In the forthcoming election, the candidate who supports the principles of direct democracy should be backed, it added.
"A patriot refusing further undermining of national sovereignty and resolutely refusing illegal immigration and Islamisation of society must be the president of the Czech Republic," the resolution said.
This must be a man defending the Czech Republic's interests and an implacable fighter against international terrorism, it added.
However, the SPD did not express direct support to Zeman in the resolution.
"We are a movement that does not want to order our members and following how to behave," SPD deputy chairman Radim Fiala said.
Along with Zeman, the presidential post is contested by another nine candidates, with Jiri Drahos, a former chairman of the Czech Academy of Sciences, being his most serious rival.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Prague Christmas Markets (What's Up Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #47 (11.12.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.