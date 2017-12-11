Tuesday, 12 December 2017

LabourMin divides CZK 45bn among 3,600 Employment OP projects

11 December 2017

Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs has so far allocated CZK 45bn to ca. 3,600 projects as part of the 2014-2020 Employment Operational Programme. The total allocation amounts to CZK 67bn. The ministry has so far opened 87 calls for project applications. Demand is high for calls focusing on the harmonisation of family and career life and/or staff training.