LabourMin divides CZK 45bn among 3,600 Employment OP projects
Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs has so far allocated CZK 45bn to ca. 3,600 projects as part of the 2014-2020 Employment Operational Programme. The total allocation amounts to CZK 67bn. The ministry has so far opened 87 calls for project applications. Demand is high for calls focusing on the harmonisation of family and career life and/or staff training.
- Login to post comments
Prague Christmas Markets (What's Up Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #47 (11.12.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.