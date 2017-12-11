PSJ plans to build tenth building in Dutch Quarter
In spring 2018 PSJ plans to build a tenth building with designation I in project Dutch Quarter in Olomouc. It is currently completing four buildings. It will create 177 apartments under designations F, G and H. The construction of building E, which will offer 106 residential units and two levels of garage spaces, commenced in October 2017.
Between July 2012 and June 2017 PSJ completed the construction of three phases of the residential project. During this time it completed five buildings with 372 apartments. PSJ will continue to build in the locality at least until the end of 2019. The project investor is Dutch group CERE Invest.
- Login to post comments
Prague Christmas Markets (What's Up Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #47 (11.12.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.