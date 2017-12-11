Tuesday, 12 December 2017

SPD to back government that will fulfil its programme

ČTK |
11 December 2017

Prague, Dec 9 (CTK) - The Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) will only support such Czech government that will fulfil its programme, the delegates to its conference said in their resolution on Saturday.

SPD leader Tomio Okamura and deputy chairman Radim Fiala said it was not making any sense to speak about support for the minority government of Andrej Babis (ANO) since he had not yet asked it for support.

In addition, the manifesto of a possible next government is not yet known, they said.

Okamura said the SPD would not back any government that would not support the SPD's programme.

"We simply insist on the programme. We can make a compromise in some points, we can look for intersections of programmes, but we cannot eye any personal profit. It must not be our objective to exchange the programme for some personal advantages," Okamura told journalists.

He said he did not rule out a debate on the government with the rest of the parties.

"We have some evidence that the talks might be pushed forward," Okamura said.

Fiala said the situation was rapidly changing and the SPD now could not assume any position on anything.

"There is Babis's government in the making now. Babis has introduced neither the composition nor the programme concept of the government," Fiala said.

The SPD said in its resolution it would resolutely oppose any attempts by the EU to undermine the Czech Republic's sovereignty.

In the October election to the Chamber of Deputies, the SPD finished fourth with 10.6 percent of the vote, which gave it 22 seats in the 200-member Chamber of Deputies.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.