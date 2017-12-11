Zeman: EU preferring Palestinian terrorism to Israel
Prague, Dec 9 (CTK) - The coward EU is doing its most to make the pro-Palestinian terrorist movement prevail over the pro-Israeli movement, Czech President Milos Zeman said at the national conference of the anti-European populist Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) on Saturday.
Well-known for his pro-Israeli stance, Zeman recently welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
The SPD conference is to decide on its support for a presidential candidate in the January election.
Zeman thanked Okamura for his position on the removal of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
"I am glad that like me, Okamura has expressed courage. Unfortunately, courage is not cheap. Courage is extremely precious," Zeman said.
"The coward EU is doing its most to make the pro-Palestinian terrorist movement prevail over the pro-Israeli movement which I advocate," he added.
Zeman stressed that a few years ago, it was him who had recommended the relocation of the Czech Embassy to Jerusalem.
He made his evaluation of the EU on the basis of the recent speech of "convicted Palestinian terrorist" Leila Khaled in the European Parliament.
Zeman said she had given the lesson that the fight against Palestinian autonomy was identical with the fight against Jews in Auschwitz.
"I have hardly every heard a bigger arrogance," Zeman said.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Prague Christmas Markets (What's Up Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #47 (11.12.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.