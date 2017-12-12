Tuesday, 12 December 2017

APEK: Czechs will spend more than CZK 38bn in e-shops for Christmas

CIA News |
The Association for Electronic Commerce (APEK) predicts that Czech e-shops’ turnover will exceed CZK 4bn in the week from December 11, 2017. On December 11, 2017, alone, the revenues are expected to reach CZK 1bn.

Czechs are expected to spend a total of more than CZK 38bn for Christmas in e-shops. 82% of the Internet population plan to buy at least a portion of the gifts online. This stems from a survey by APEK and Nielsen Admosphere.

32% of the respondents have said that they will place the orders this week.