Czechs deliver another humanitarian aid to Syria
Prague, Dec 11 (CTK) - Another part of humanitarian aid from the Czech Republic reached Syria on Monday, the Czech Foreign Ministry has said on its webpage.
A military plane with 3.7 tonnes of baby food for 650,000 crowns left Prague Sunday night.
The consignment, delivered on Monday, was the eighth over the past two years.
The previous one, shipped at the beginning of December, included three ambulance cars.
"On the Syrian side, the consignment was received by the employees of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), which covers most of Syria despite the continuing conflict," the Foreign Ministry said.
The organisation will distribute the aid to the people in need, especially to the families that had to leave their homes over the war, the Foreign Ministry said.
UNICEF said last week roughly five million people in Syria had to use humanitarian aid.
The Czech aid to Syria is managed by the government programme Provision of Humanitarian, Development and Reconstruction Assistance to Syria for 2016-2019.
"Along with material aid, the Czech Republic also supports the provision of health care, food and education for the population in Syria hit by the conflict as well as Syrian refugees in the neighbouring countries," the Foreign Ministry said.
This year, the Czech Republic spends roughly 224 million crowns on the aid to the region.
