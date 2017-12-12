RegionMin registered 620 program calls totalling CZK 583.9bn
Ministry for Regional Development has registered more than 45,000 applications for subsidies totalling more than CZK 524bn via the MS2014+ monitoring system. As of the end of November 2017, more than 45% of the money from European funds was approved and allocated to applicants.
Totally 620 calls amounting to CZK 583.9bn (EU contribution) were opened for the 2014-2020 program term as of the end of November 2017. The value of contracts entered into with recipients reached over CZK 262bn. Totally 15% of all funds have already been reimbursed.
- Login to post comments
Prague Christmas Markets (What's Up Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #47 (11.12.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.