RegionMin registered 620 program calls totalling CZK 583.9bn

12 December 2017

Ministry for Regional Development has registered more than 45,000 applications for subsidies totalling more than CZK 524bn via the MS2014+ monitoring system. As of the end of November 2017, more than 45% of the money from European funds was approved and allocated to applicants.

Totally 620 calls amounting to CZK 583.9bn (EU contribution) were opened for the 2014-2020 program term as of the end of November 2017. The value of contracts entered into with recipients reached over CZK 262bn. Totally 15% of all funds have already been reimbursed.