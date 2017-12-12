US embassy to celebrate Czechoslovak-US diplomatic relations
Prague, Dec 11 (CTK) - The U.S. embassy to Prague will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Czechoslovak-U.S. diplomatic relations next year, U.S. Ambassador Stephen King told journalists on Monday.
The individual projects sponsored by the embassy will take place under the joint name Czech-American Century.
The embassy has also prepared a special logo with number 100 and the two countries' flags that will be shipped to the International Space Station (ISS) next May, King said.
Next May, NASA astronaut Andrew Feustel will take the logo to space. It will be at the ISS where he will command the mission for six months, King added when unveiling the logo at a reception at the ambassadorial residence.
In the year of the celebrations of Czech-U.S. friendship, the embassy has decided to focus on one sphere of bilateral relations each month.
In January, the celebrations will take place in the spirit of science, technologies, engineering and mathematics.
Further topics include migration, gender equality, security cooperation, social responsibility and bilateral trade.
In April, the embassy will concentrate on sport.
The 100th anniversary of the diplomatic relations will take place in the same year when independent Czechoslovakia was founded, to which the USA strongly contributed.
In his speech, King mentioned President Woodrow Wilson's declaration about a new arrangement of international relations, which included the principle of self-determination of nations.
At present, the Czech Republic and the USA are linked by a strong partnership, King said, highlighting the joint NATO missions in Iraq or Afghanistan.
