ZKL predicts growth, will expand activities abroad
Engineering group ZKL estimates that it will generate operating profit of CZK 136m in 2017, up 42% y/y. Revenues are predicted at CZK 1.1bn (up 3% y/y).
The company registered a major increase in revenues in Russia, driven by railroad bearings. Revenues in Russia increased by ca. 30% to EUR 3m. ZKL’s executive director Jiří Prášil has stated that exports to Europe increased by 15% y/y.
In 2018, ZKL would like to deepen its activities on the Australian and North American market and expand its product portfolio. Another goal is to digitalise the production and administration processes.
- Login to post comments
Prague Christmas Markets (What's Up Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #47 (11.12.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.