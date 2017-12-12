Tuesday, 12 December 2017

ZKL predicts growth, will expand activities abroad

CIA News |
12 December 2017

Engineering group ZKL estimates that it will generate operating profit of CZK 136m in 2017, up 42% y/y. Revenues are predicted at CZK 1.1bn (up 3% y/y).

The company registered a major increase in revenues in Russia, driven by railroad bearings. Revenues in Russia increased by ca. 30% to EUR 3m. ZKL’s executive director Jiří Prášil has stated that exports to Europe increased by 15% y/y.

In 2018, ZKL would like to deepen its activities on the Australian and North American market and expand its product portfolio. Another goal is to digitalise the production and administration processes.