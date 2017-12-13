Babiš's gov't to have highest share of women in Czech history
Prague, Dec 12 (CTK) - The minority cabinet of Andrej Babis (ANO) that will be appointed on Wednesday has been the government with the highest share of women (26.7 percent), four out of 15 members, in the 25-year history of the independent the Czech Republic:
- The ministers of Babis's government include four women - Alena Schillerova (finance), Karla Slechtova (defence), Jaroslava Nemcova (labour and social affairs) and Klara Dostalova (regional development). The second cabinet of Mirek Topolanek (then Civic Democrats, ODS) ruling in 2007-09 also had four female ministers at the beginning, but it had 18 members. In the previous government of Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD), three out of 17 ministers were women. Four Czech cabinets were comprised exclusively of men - the first and second governments of Vaclav Klaus (then ODS) appointed in 1992 and 1996, the government of Milos Zeman (then CSSD) appointed in 1998, and the government of Petr Necas (ODS) appointed in 2010.
- Babis who turned 63 in September has been the oldest Czech prime minister so far. Until now, caretaker cabinet head Jan Fischer was the oldest, having been appointed at the age of 58 in 2009. The youngest prime minister was Stanislav Gross (CSSD) who was 34 years old at his appointment in 2004.
- The average age of the ministers of Babis's cabinet is 51.1 years, which makes it quite old. The average age of the members of Sobotka's government was 47.9 years in 2014.
The representation of women in Czech governments (at the moment of their appointment):
Prime minister
(in office)
Number of ministers Number of women Percentage of women
Vaclav Klaus (1992-1996) 18 0 0
Vaclav Klaus (1996-1998) 16 0 0
Josef Tosovsky (1998) 17 2 11.8
Milos Zeman (1998-2002) 19 0 0
Vladimir Spidla (2002-2004) 17 2 11.8
Stanislav Gross (2004-2005) 18 2 11.1
Jiri Paroubek (2005-2006) 18 3 16.7
Mirek Topolanek (2006-2007) 15 2 13.3
Mirek Topolanek (2007-2009) 18 4 22.2
Jan Fischer (2009-2010) 18 3 16.7
Petr Necas (2010-2013) 15 0 0
Jiri Rusnok (2013-2014) 15 1 6.7
Bohuslav Sobotka (2014-2017) 17 3 17.7
Andrej Babis (2017-) 15 4 26.7
