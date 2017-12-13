ERO initiates process on price decisions for support of combined electricity and heat production
The Energy Regulation Office (ERO) initiated a public consultation process on December 12, 2017 for price decisions, setting up support for the years 2017 and 2018 for combined heat and electricity production (KVET) launched between the years 2013 and 2015.
The issuing of price decisions and payment of support for this group was previously prevented by missing notifying decision of the European Commission (EC). According to a statement of ERO, the EC may approve the notification within the upcoming days.
