Golden hockey goalie Hnilička to be gov't sport commissioner
Prague, Dec 12 (CTK) - Former Czech ice-hockey goalie and ANO MP Milan Hnilicka, a gold medalist from the Nagano Olympics, will fill a new post of the government commissioner for sports, which Prime Minister-designate Andrej Babis (ANO) plans to establish, daily Lidove noviny (LN) writes on Tuesday.
The commissioner's main task will be to prepare a specialised office that will take responsibility for the sport agenda, the paper adds.
Babis confirmed to the daily that his minority cabinet would have a commissioner in charge of sports.
"The government commissioner for sports will help work out a plan of state policy in the sport sector, including an amendment to the respective law on the basis of which an agency for sport management will be instituted," Babis told LN.
He said the new office should set the rules of the distribution of money for sports from the state budget.
"We intend to invest in infrastructure, this is one of our key priorities. The commissioner will have a team that will deal with this agenda," Babis told LN.
Hnilicka, who is at the same time the general manager of the Czech national ice-hockey team, welcomes the new post of sport commissioner, LN says.
Sport needs not only its own sector, which is now at the Education, Sports and Youth Ministry, but also its own legislation, a control section and a financial department, Hnilicka told the paper.
President Milos Zeman is to appoint Babis's minority government of his ANO ministers and unaffiliated experts on Wednesday.
