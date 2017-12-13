Wednesday, 13 December 2017

Reifenhäuser Reicofil to deliver production line for PEGAS

CIA News |
13 December 2017

PEGAS NONWOVENS has announced the signature of a contract with Reifenhäuser Reicofil for the delivery of a new semi-commercial production line for its Znojmo plant. The annual production capacity of the RF5 Bico FHL R&D 2F line will depend on the used input material and manufactured product and will reach 8-15,000 tons. Commercial launch is planned for Q4 2019.