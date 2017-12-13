Wednesday, 13 December 2017

T-Mobile has begun testing NB-IoT technology

T-Mobile has launched test operation of the NB-IoT network for the Internet of Things (IoT), near its headquarters in Prague – Roztyly. In January 2018, this pilot project will be extended to Mladá Boleslav.

After pilot operation has ended and has been evaluated, the operator is planning on beginning preparations for nationwide commercial launch of the technology. It can, for example, be used for measuring energy consumption, parking systems or monitoring devices.

T-Mobile development and network construction manager Ľubor Žatko said that NB-IoT technology can be installed in LTE transmitters using a software update.