T-Mobile has begun testing NB-IoT technology
T-Mobile has launched test operation of the NB-IoT network for the Internet of Things (IoT), near its headquarters in Prague – Roztyly. In January 2018, this pilot project will be extended to Mladá Boleslav.
After pilot operation has ended and has been evaluated, the operator is planning on beginning preparations for nationwide commercial launch of the technology. It can, for example, be used for measuring energy consumption, parking systems or monitoring devices.
T-Mobile development and network construction manager Ľubor Žatko said that NB-IoT technology can be installed in LTE transmitters using a software update.
- Login to post comments
Prague Christmas Markets (What's Up Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #47 (11.12.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.