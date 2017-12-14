Babiš' government to ask for confidence on January 10
Prague, Dec 13 (CTK) - The new government will ask the Chamber of Deputies for confidence on January 10, new Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) told journalists after President Milos Zeman appointed the minority one-colour government on Wednesday.
Babis said next Monday, the government will approve its manifesto and then he planned to discuss support for it with other parties.
Babis said it was a good thing that the government was appointed on Wednesday, because on Thursday and Friday, he would be able to take part in a European summit.
"We, as a whole political representation, must be on the same ship, fighting for the security of Europe and with all means against illegal migration and actively for our interests," Babis said.
Babis said the government would be a united team with no squabbles in the media.
He said he also wanted to discuss problems with mayors and regional governors.
"It will fight for an efficient and well-managed state and against corruption. It will make its most to gain confidence or tolerance on January 10," Babis said.
Babis said the policy manifesto would be finished by Sunday and the government would approve it at its second meeting on Monday afternoon.
"If we are given the deadline, as of Tuesday we want to discuss the manifesto with all parties in the Chamber of Deputies. We want to work to convince our counterparts in the Chamber of Deputies that they should support us," Babis said.
The government must start working immediately, not waiting for the confidence, Babis said.
"There are things which cannot be postponed. Our programme is clear. We want to solve the affairs that have been discussed for long and have not been resolved," he added, citing the pension reform, the situation of the disabled and the salaries of teachers and civil servants in social services and culture.
The Czech Republic should close the gap in IT and digitation and invest, Babis said.
"I believe that the growth of our economy, one of the biggest in Europe, is still small. We are investing little, we still have not finished the road network," he added.
ANO has 78 members in the 200-member Chamber of Deputies.
