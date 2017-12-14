BNP: Rental of Prague offices to exceed 300,000 sq m
The area of offices rented in Prague in 2017 will exceed 300,000 sq m. This is estimated by BNP Paribas Real Estate CR (BNP), adding that by the end of September 2017, roughly 270,000 sq m of administrative space was newly leased.
Head of Research & Consultancy Lenka Šindelářová added that investments in offices would amount to the expected EUR 3.5bn in 2017. Investments worth more than EUR 2.7bn, up 84% on the year, were realised between the first and third quarter of 2017.
