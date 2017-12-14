Thursday, 14 December 2017

CPI Property Group builds Mayhouse administrative building

CIA News |
14 December 2017

Real-estate CPI Property Group has begun building the MAYHOUSE administrative building in 5. května Street at Prague’s Pankrác. It will be completed in the first half of 2019.

It will offer office space in six floors above the ground with an area of 7,700 m2, a commercial unit on the ground floor and underground garages with 69 parking bays. The project’s general contractor is PSJ.

A typical floor contains roughly 1,850 m2 of offices for larger and smaller companies with a minimum number of shared corridors.