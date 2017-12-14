CPI Property Group builds Mayhouse administrative building
Real-estate CPI Property Group has begun building the MAYHOUSE administrative building in 5. května Street at Prague’s Pankrác. It will be completed in the first half of 2019.
It will offer office space in six floors above the ground with an area of 7,700 m2, a commercial unit on the ground floor and underground garages with 69 parking bays. The project’s general contractor is PSJ.
A typical floor contains roughly 1,850 m2 of offices for larger and smaller companies with a minimum number of shared corridors.
- Login to post comments
Prague Christmas Markets (What's Up Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #47 (11.12.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.