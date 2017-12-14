Czech military to invest one billion in its training grounds
Brno/Vyskov, South Moravia, Dec 13 (CTK) - The Czech military is planning the investments in the construction and reconstruction of its training grounds for one billion crowns between 2019 and 2025, Defence Ministry spokeswoman Jana Zechmeisterova told journalists on Wednesday.
Some money will be spent on the Simulation Technologies Centre in Brno, Zechmeisterova said.
The ministry plans a long-term investment that is to be spent between 2019 and 2025.
"This will cover the construction and reconstruction of not only the Training Command - Military Academy in Vyskov, but also all training facilities and areas it uses, those in Libava, Doupov and Boletice, as well as the Simulation Technologies Centre," Zechmeisterova said.
She said some 17,000-18,000 soldiers went through the academy and training centre annually. It provides all the professional preparation of the whole defence sector, including the training of new soldiers and active reserve members.
Vyskov Mayor Karel Goldemund confirmed the investment in the military academy.
The town hall has information that the military is to invest one billion crowns in the academy in the two years to come.
"A demand for another 450 jobs is to be created," Goldemund said.
