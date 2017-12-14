Czech PM Babiš rejects EU redistribution of migrants
Prague, Dec 13 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) rejected the permanent redistribution mechanism of migrants between EU countries, included in the proposed reform of the European asylum system during a meeting of the Chamber of Deputies European committee on Wednesday.
The committee discussed the Czech Republic's positions at the forthcoming meeting of the European Council in Brussels.
Babis warned of a new tension in the EU and possible departure of other countries from it.
"The proposal of the European Parliament is unacceptable and we disagree with it. We insist on the quotas not being in them and we will make our most for it," Babis said.
He said some parts of the proposed reform of the Dublin system were positive.
The European committee recommended to Babis that he insist on a consensual vote of all countries when the reform will be discussed.
On December 7, the European Commission (EC) decided to file a legal complaint over the refusal of migrant quotas against the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary.
Babis said he wanted to send a detailed letter to President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.
Babis also wants to have a meeting with Juncker, but it will only take place next year.
Babis said he wanted to coordinate his policy with Poland and Hungary, also targeted by the complaint.
In the debate, Babis rejected the euro zone and the European army project.
EU countries should intensify their cooperation instead of being integrated in this sphere, he added.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
