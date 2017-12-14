Czech police accuse ten people after raid on legal offices
Prague, Dec 13 (CTK) - The Czech police accused ten people, both foreigners and Czechs, including three police officers, a former police and a defence lawyer, of influencing criminal proceedings after a Tuesday raid on legal offices, Prague State Attorney's Office spokeswoman Stepanka Zenklova told CTK Wednesday.
The group is suspected of tax evasion, forging documents and abuse of power, Zenklova said.
"Questioning is underway," she added without elaborating.
She said it was to early to say whether remanding in custody would be proposed in some cases.
The ten prosecuted persons, three foreigners and seven Czechs, are accused of five different crimes. They face the highest prison term of up to eight years for tax evasion. Some of them are also accused of assisting in foreigners' illegal stay and others of unauthorised access to a computer system.
One of the accused is a worker of a telecommunication company, Zenklova confirmed.
She refused to release either the group's particular illegal activities or the identity of the prosecuted defence lawyer.
The General Inspection of Security Forces (GIBS) has intervened at various places in Prague since Tuesday morning. Its spokeswoman Radka Sandorova said the raid continued on Wednesday.
The aktualne.cz server reported on Tuesday that the case concerned leaking of information on the police checks of foreigners.
