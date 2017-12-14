Czech youth organisation contributes to EU Youthwiki
Prague/Brussels, Dec 13 (CTK) - The Analytical Section of the Czech Youth Children and Youth Council (CRDM) contributes to the Internet platform of national youth policies within the project Youthwiki, CRDM spokeswoman Sona Polak has told journalists.
Launched on December 12, Youthwiki will gather information on how individual EU countries support the activities for young people and how much money they spend on them.
The CRDM will administer the content of the database in the Czech Republic, following the instructions of the European Commission, Polak said.
So far, the CRDM has inserted the data from roughly 900 various official documents, statistics and webpages in it, Polak said.
"As a whole, this is a unique and perhaps the most comprehensive source of information on the youth policy, even in the European format," Jan Husak, from the Analytical Section of the CRDM, said.
"However, Youthwiki may be interesting not only for Brussels officials and experts, but also here as it provides a picture of how the Czech Republic's activities in the sphere of youth is seen by Europe, where we do well, where our weaknesses are and what we could improve," Husak said.
The online encyclopaedia mainly concentrates on national policies, paying attention to non-governmental organisations in partial questions, Polak said.
Now it contains the data on the education, employment, health and welfare of young people, their participation in public affairs and volunteering, he added.
It covers eight main spheres of European collaboration defined by an EU strategy in support of the young from 2010 to 2018.
Polak said the CRDM contribution to Youthwiki contained roughly 50 pages of various official sources such as political strategies, subsidy programmes, annual reports, statistics as well as professional literature and webs of public institutions.
The content of the database is to be regularly updated.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Prague Christmas Markets (What's Up Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #47 (11.12.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.