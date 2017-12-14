New Interior Minister wants to curb illegal migration
Prague, Dec 13 (CTK) - New Czech Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar wants to fight illegal migration and people smuggling, promote digitisation and stronger efficiency of the state administration and examine the civil service law, he told reporters after PM Andrej Babis (ANO) inaugurated him on Wednesday.
Babis expressed support for amending the law on civil service to open it to the competition of the private sector.
He said he would like to establish the post of government commissioner for IT and civil service digitisation.
Metnar also mentioned the need to lower the administrative burden in security forces, introduce a systemic care for veterans and secure access to the Czech Post services even in small municipalities.
Metnar, former police and former deputy interior minister, replaced Social Democrat (CSSD) Milan Chovanec who headed the Interior Ministry in the previous coalition government of the CSSD, ANO and Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL).
Chovanec was elected a lower house deputy in October. Now there is no obstacle to his work as a member of the Chamber of Deputies security committee.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Prague Christmas Markets (What's Up Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #47 (11.12.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.