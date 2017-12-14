Thursday, 14 December 2017

New Interior Minister wants to curb illegal migration

14 December 2017

Prague, Dec 13 (CTK) - New Czech Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar wants to fight illegal migration and people smuggling, promote digitisation and stronger efficiency of the state administration and examine the civil service law, he told reporters after PM Andrej Babis (ANO) inaugurated him on Wednesday.

Babis expressed support for amending the law on civil service to open it to the competition of the private sector.

He said he would like to establish the post of government commissioner for IT and civil service digitisation.

Metnar also mentioned the need to lower the administrative burden in security forces, introduce a systemic care for veterans and secure access to the Czech Post services even in small municipalities.

Metnar, former police and former deputy interior minister, replaced Social Democrat (CSSD) Milan Chovanec who headed the Interior Ministry in the previous coalition government of the CSSD, ANO and Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL).

Chovanec was elected a lower house deputy in October. Now there is no obstacle to his work as a member of the Chamber of Deputies security committee.

