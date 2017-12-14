Právo: Komárek chairs US art centre's body
Prague, Dec 13 (CTK) - Czech oil magnate Karel Komarek and his wife Stepanka have been heading The Kennedy Center International Committee (KCIC) on the Arts since the beginning of December, being the first couple from Central and East Europe to chair the committee, daily Pravo writes on Wednesday.
They will hold the post for two years.
The KCIC is part of the The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, one of the most prestigious U.S. cultural institutions that annually organises more than 2,000 cultural events, the paper writes.
The Komarek couple replaced U.S. actress Suzanne Niedland and French benefactor Catherine Vaillant who co-chaired the committee until this month.
Komarek said he and his wife would support projects that give space to Czech artists.
He said they would like to leave a clear Czech trace in the Kennedy Center.
The Komareks have been members of the KCIC since 2014. The KCIC is seated in Washington and associates American entrepreneurs, politicians, diplomats and artists.
In 2013, the KCIC awarded Komarek for his long-term support for culture in the Czech Republic, especially for his care for the legacy and work of classical music composer Antonin Dvorak.
The billionaire Komarek is one of the richest Czech businessmen. His investment group KKCG operates in ten countries and has over 2,500 employees. As an investor, Komarek focuses on the petroleum industry, betting, tourism and IT.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Prague Christmas Markets (What's Up Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #47 (11.12.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.