Visegrad Group to give EUR 36 million to protect Libyan border
Bratislava, Dec 13 (CTK) - Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, which form the Visegrad Group (V4), will give 36 million euros for a project that aims to reinforce the Libyan border, Prime Minister Robert Fico told the Slovak parliament on Wednesday.
Each of the countries is to contribute one fourth of the sum, he said one day before the opening of a European Union summit in Brussels.
"We want to use the money for a project of integrated protection of the Libyan border. This means that we will train people and prepare the local structures to become markedly more effective in stopping those who use Libya as a station from which they get to Europe," Fico said.
Fico said this project would be officially presented at the EU summit in which European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni would take part.
"If we really want to halt the migration, it is too late to start dealing with it in the EU territory. We must do this in the countries from which the migrants are coming," he said.
Last week, Czech prime minister in resignation, Bohuslav Sobotka, said this project is one of a number of Czech activities aiming to prevent the migration crisis from recurring.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Prague Christmas Markets (What's Up Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #47 (11.12.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.