AutoSAP: Production of motor vehicles grows to 1.31 million

The number of motor vehicles manufactured in the Czech Republic in the first eleven months of this year increased 4.52% y/y to 1,314,438.

The production of passenger cars grew 4.49% to 1,307,547. ŠKODA AUTO manufactured a total of 795,903 units. It was followed by Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech (333,900) and Toyota Peugeot Citroën Automobile Czech (177,744).

The information was provided by the Automotive Industry Association (AutoSAP).