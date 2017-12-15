AutoSAP: Production of motor vehicles grows to 1.31 million
The number of motor vehicles manufactured in the Czech Republic in the first eleven months of this year increased 4.52% y/y to 1,314,438.
The production of passenger cars grew 4.49% to 1,307,547. ŠKODA AUTO manufactured a total of 795,903 units. It was followed by Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech (333,900) and Toyota Peugeot Citroën Automobile Czech (177,744).
The information was provided by the Automotive Industry Association (AutoSAP).
- Login to post comments
Prague Christmas Markets (What's Up Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #47 (11.12.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.