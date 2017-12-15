Friday, 15 December 2017

Plísková declared best Czech tennis player in 2017

ČTK |
15 December 2017

Prague, Dec 14 (CTK) - Karolina Pliskova, a former world No. 1, won a poll of the Tenis magazine and the Czech Tennis Association, and was declared the best Czech tennis player in 2017 Thursday.

The title of the Czech best male tennis player was won by Tomas Berdych.

Pliskova, 25, is a former world No. 1 for eight weeks and currently No. 4 in the world as ranked by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

She won three tournaments and advanced to the semifinal of the French Open this year.

Pliskova received 180 out of the 190 votes cast by personalities, coaches, sponsors and sports officials.

Berdych advanced to the semifinal of the Wimbledon tournament.

Dalibor Svrcina and Linda Fruhvirtova were elected talents of the year.

