Poll: Drahoš is most acceptable presidential candidate

Prague, Dec 14 (CTK) - Former Czech Science Academy chairman Jiri Drahos has the biggest support among the voters who know him, followed by President Milos Zeman, who seeks re-election, according to a poll conducted by STEM/MARK in December and released on Thursday.
The worst result was scored by Civic Democrat (ODS) chairman and prime minister Mirek Topolanek.
Some 60 percent of the respondents expressed clear or possible support for Drahos, while 40 percent were against him.
Out of the nine contenders, only Drahos has more supporters than opponents.
Zeman gained support from 47 percent of the respondents, but was rejected by 53 percent.
Former diplomat Pavel Fischer is popular with 40 percent and rejected by 60 percent.
Businessman and lyricist Michal Horacek, Skoda Auto former board chairman Kulhanek (Civic Democratic Alliance, ODA), Defence and Security Industry Association President Hynek (Realists) and musician and producer Hannig, head of the marginal Reasonable party, have all more opponents than supporters.
STEM/MARK also asked 724 respondents about who they think will be the winner of the contest in mid-December. For 56 percent, Zeman is the favourite, for 15 percent, it is Drahos. Horacek's victory is expected by 6 percent of Czechs.
Support for the president (percent):
Sum of answers "definitely yes" and "fairly yes" Sum of answers "fairly no" and "definitely not"
Jiri Drahos 60 40
Milos Zeman 47 53
Pavel Fischer 40 60
Michal Horacek 38 61
Marek Hilser 38 62
Jiri Hynek 20 79
Vratislav Kulhanek 20 80
Petr Hannig 13 87
Mirek Topolanek 10 90
Source: STEM/MARK
