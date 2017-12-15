Friday, 15 December 2017

RSBC completes acquisition of Slovenian Arex

CIA News |
15 December 2017

Investment group RSBC has completed the acquisition of Slovenian Arex with a turnover exceeding EUR 20m. The company focuses on the development and production of ammunition made of plastic for training purposes, handguns, and ammunition belts.

The transaction is part of RSBC’s long-term strategy to extend its activities outside the Czech Republic and diversify the group’s portfolio to new segments, such as engineering and technology. Total assets of the group focused on investments in properties, agriculture industry, industry and venture capital exceed EUR 100m.