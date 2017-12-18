Billa plans to open 12 new stores in 2018
BILLA plans to continue the expansion of its stores also in 2018. It plans to open roughly 12 more supermarkets. It will also modernize existing stores. It will create 300 jobs at its new stores. In 2017 BILLA invested almost CZK 500m into opening nine new stores and renovating ten existing ones. The last store of 2017 opened on December 15, 2017 in Jílové near Prague on Pražská Street.
- Login to post comments
Merry Christmas (What's Up Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague - in this episode: Only a couple of days to go ... join Eli for some more Christmas walk in Prague old town ... Christmas Comedy, Christmas shopping, Christmas dinners and more. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.