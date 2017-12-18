Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Billa plans to open 12 new stores in 2018

CIA News |
BILLA plans to continue the expansion of its stores also in 2018. It plans to open roughly 12 more supermarkets. It will also modernize existing stores. It will create 300 jobs at its new stores. In 2017 BILLA invested almost CZK 500m into opening nine new stores and renovating ten existing ones. The last store of 2017 opened on December 15, 2017 in Jílové near Prague on Pražská Street.