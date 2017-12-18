Procession to Prague Castle remembers late President Havel
Prague, Dec 17 (CTK) - Some 200 people took part in a procession to Prague Castle, the Czech presidential seat, in remembrance of the late president Vaclav Havel on the eve of the 6th anniversary of his death Sunday evening.
The crowd quietly walked through the historical centre of the city, some of them carrying Czech, European Union or Tibetan flags which symbolised Havel's pro-European attitude and his dedication to the defence of human rights all over the world.
The march was called Heart to the Castle and a big symbol of the heart, which is connected with Havel, was carried in front of the procession by two presidential candidates, doctor Marek Hilser and former Havel's assistant Pavel Fischer.
Neither the activist Hilser nor the diplomat Fischer are among the favourites of the direct election in which President Milos Zeman will be defending his office against eight rivals in January.
As president, Havel used to add a small heart symbol to his signature. A big heart symbol was displayed at the Prague Castle in the last days of his presidency, being visible from far away. The symbol reminded of Havel's motto "Truth and love will prevail over lies and hatred."
Havel died on December 18, 2011 at the age of 75. The dissident playwright was the country's first post-communist president (1989-2003).
