Babis wants his cabinet to set priorities in EU affairs by Jan 11
Prague, Dec 18 (CTK) - The Czech minority government of Andrej Babis (ANO) will discuss its priorities in European affairs on January 11, one day after the lower house of parliament takes a vote of confidence in it, the ministers of the new cabinet agreed on Monday.
Individual ministries are to submit its reports on their European agenda by January 5. Prime Minister Babis will prepare the general document by January 10.
Babis said he wants all ministries to regularly report about their talks with European Union bodies at cabinet meetings.
Babis on Monday talked about the EU summit and the meetings he had in Brussels last week.
"We decided to pay higher attention to this agenda," he said.
The minority government on Monday approved its policy statement, with which it will address the other parties in parliament. Babis wants to negotiate about their possible tolerance of his cabinet.
According to the policy statement, the Czech Republic should be an active and self-confident EU member that will clearly present its opinions and promote its interests and take part in the EU reform.
