Czechs contribute with record sum to book on anarcho-capitalism
Prague, Dec 18 (CTK) - The publishing of a Czech book on anarcho-capitalism has gained a record support worth over 2.6 million crowns, including two million in bitcoin and other crypto-currencies, from people in an Internet campaign, Jan Charvat told CTK on behalf of the organisers on Monday.
This is a Czech record sum collected in support of a book and one of the most successful Czech crowdfunding projects so far, Charvat said.
In mid-December, the bitcoin's price was about 404,000 crowns, and analysts addressed by CTK said it might increase above two million crowns next year.
The publisher of the book Anarcho-capitalism, which deals with a society based on a free market without the institution of the state, wanted to gather 65,000 crowns for its issuance.
The contributors fulfilled the plan at 1,000 percent.
A total of 656,262 crowns were gathered on the Startovac server by December 15, and even much more was gathered in crypto-currencies.
"Crypto-currencies are one of the ways for people to shake off the state power a little bit a least. They are not supervised by any governments, any state or banks, which is in accordance with the idea of anarcho-capitalism," said the author of the book, with the pen name of Urza, who has a long-lasting experience with crypto-currencies and whose first book Anarcho-capitalism is.
"The basic instrument of any state is organised aggressive violence. Like a mafia gangster, who arrives to racket protection money, the state, too, uses violence to collect taxes from those who did not yield to it. I disapprove this, since the most important value we have is freedom, in my view," Urza, university graduate and an IT expert by training, said.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Merry Christmas (What's Up Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague - in this episode: Only a couple of days to go ... join Eli for some more Christmas walk in Prague old town ... Christmas Comedy, Christmas shopping, Christmas dinners and more. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.