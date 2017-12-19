eMan participates on development of applications for EU worth CZK 90m
Czech software developer eMan is one of four companies that will develop and manage for the Publications Office of the European Union mobile applications for EU citizens.
The contract, worth almost CZK 90m, has been signed for four years. The goal is to ensure simpler and more transparent access to information from individual European offices. The application’s users will thus have access to new laws, statistics and other data.
The applications will be available in up to 24 language versions.
