PM Babiš wants to build new government district in Prague
Prague, Dec 18 (CTK) - New Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) would like to build a new government district in Prague to cut the operation costs, especially for rents, he said after a meeting of his minority cabinet that approved it policy statement on Monday.
"A government district has a lot of sense, there are enormous synergies in terms of energies, management," he said.
Babis said Paris was an inspiration for him. He said he talked to Emmanuel Macron, present French president, about the moving of government offices to one place some time ago.
He said the new government district might be build in Holesovice or Bubny.
When Babis recently inaugurated ministers of his cabinet, he said ministerial offices pay commercial rents in the city, about 400 million crowns a year.
Prague has a lack of office space in the long term, he added.
Babis said some old ministerial buildings in the historical centre of the city could turn into museums or galleries.
Deputy Prime Minister Richard Brabec (ANO) told journalists that until now the resistance of the clerks who do not want to move has always won.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Merry Christmas (What's Up Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague - in this episode: Only a couple of days to go ... join Eli for some more Christmas walk in Prague old town ... Christmas Comedy, Christmas shopping, Christmas dinners and more. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.